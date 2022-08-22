Search

22 Aug 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 22 August 2022

May they rest in peace

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

22 Aug 2022 10:33 AM

The death has occurred of Eamonn Larkin of Bachelors Walk, Dundalk, Louth

On Sunday 21 August, suddenly at his residence. Predeceased by his parents Barney and Peggy, brother Brendan, sister Dolores. He will be sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Gerard, Thomas and Eóin, sisters in-law Marie, Briege, Lorraine and Ann, uncles Paddy, Seamus and Sean, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, friends and neighbours.

Funeral arrangements later.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) Pepper of Marlbog Road, Haggardstown, Louth / Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Beaumont Hospital, Dublin. Beloved husband of Ann (McGee), son of the late Patrick and Bridget (Murray), dear dad to Martin, Martina, Maria, Crystal-Eve and the late Thomas, brother of Patsy, Mattie, John, Rosie, Sheila and the late Thomas, Eileen, Edward (Teddy) and Kathleen and adored grandad of Holly, Cathal, Emily and Alice. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, son, daughters, grandchildren, son-in-law Alan Kelleher, daughter-in-law Emma, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Removal from the family home on Monday to St. Fursey's Church, Haggardstown, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family home remains private at this time. Enquiries to Quinn’s Funeral Homes on 042 9334521.

May he rest in peace

