23 Aug 2022

Louth senator calls for parking costs at train stations to be reduced

John McGahon

Reporter:

Jason Newman

23 Aug 2022 1:33 PM

High parking costs for rail commuters should be reduced in line with new lower public transport fares, according to Louth Fine Gael senator John McGahon, Fine Gael Spokesperson on Climate, Communications, Energy and Natural Resources who raised the cost-of-living crisis faced by commuters in the Seanad last month.

Senator McGahon said:

"Lower parking costs for rail commuters would encourage even more people to take trains, which would be beneficial from both a climate and cost of living perspective.

"The 20% reduction of public transport prices has helped alleviate the financial pressure facing households, particularly young people.

"Encouraging the use of public transport also helps us to achieve our emissions targets as we tackle climate change.

“Some people do need to drive to train stations however, particularly if they live a long distance from the rail line.

"High parking costs for these rail users should now be reduced in line with the new lower public transport fares.

 “A suspension or lowering of car parking fees at Irish Rail stations would further encourage people to take the train and help to alleviate the cost of living stress that people are experiencing.

“Following the pandemic, we are all moving back to the workplace and we need to make public transport even more attractive, especially for those who do not live in towns or cities,” concluded Senator McGahon.

 

