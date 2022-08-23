Gardai investigating burglary in Dundalk

Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred at residence at Avenue Road, Dundalk last Friday the 19th August 2022 at 10.30am.
A number of items were taken and no arrests have been made at this time.
Investigations are ongoing.
Any witnesses to the incident or anyone with dash cam footage who was in the area at the time and noticed anything suspicious is urged to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388 416
