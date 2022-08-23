Louth gardai investigate fire at derelict house

Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred in Mullacloe, Ardee, at approximately 2am on Saturday 20th August.
It is believed a fire broke out at a derelict house in the area.
Any witnesses to the incident or anyone with dash cam footage who was in the area at the time and noticed anything suspicious is urged to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 685 3222.
No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.