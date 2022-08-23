Miss Louth Maiya McMonagle scoops the Miss Eco Ireland Sash

Miss Louth Maiya McMonagle (19) from Drogheda Co Louth was honoured as Miss Eco-Ireland at the 75th Miss Ireland final, proudly sponsored by TanOrganic, on Saturday 20 August at a spectacular Diamond Jubilee Ceremony at The Royal Theatre Castlebar.

Maiya won the Miss Eco Ireland title for fantastic work in promoting sustainability proving that you can be both chic and climate conscious. Maiya McMonagle only wore items she bought second-hand, upcycled or made herself for this year's competition.

Maiya graduated from Drogheda Institute of further education where she studed animal care. She is going on to study an integrated masters in Zoology in Bangor University. Maiya has her own sustainable fashion brand which she created at the age of 10 to promote environmental and economic issues.

Doctor Ivanna McMahon from Ennis in Co Clare was thrilled to be crowned the 75th Miss Ireland, proudly sponsored by TanOrganic. She worked in the GP Scheme at Tralee General Hospital throughout the pandemic and is now taking a well-deserved year out. She also wowed guests on Friday night at the Miss Ireland Diamond ball with her bewitching performance Cosmic Love by Florence and the Machine on the Harp.

The over-riding theme this year for Miss Ireland, proudly sponsored by TanOrganic, was ‘Our World Our Future’ with a focus on the environment and global citizenship. TanOrganic is the world’s first eco-certified, organic self-tan brand, and this year, for the first time, a new Miss Eco-Ireland sash was awarded to Miss Louth Maiya McMonagle for her sustainable Fashion brand and her work on promoting environmental issues. The 36 finalists also carried out nationwide beach clean up s after the recent heat wave.

"We are so proud and grateful to sponsor this year’s Miss Ireland. This year's theme ‘Our World Our Future’ completely aligns with our brand" said Noelle O’Connor, Creator and Founder of TanOrganic "Eco, ethical and sustainability are at the core of everything we do. Working with the contestants to make a difference for a better world and future has been a joy.

Established in 1947, Miss Ireland has been the launch pad for many eminent, successful, and inspiring women in Ireland. In recent years the Miss Ireland Franchise has raised over €351,220 for various charities including Laura Lynn, Temple Street, Alzheimer’s Ireland, Pieta House, The Cari Foundation and this year are proud to partner with Variety Ireland, an Irish charity helping sick, disadvantaged and children with special needs since 1951.

The finalists vying for the coveted crown this year were a highly educated and accomplished group with an eclectic mix of professions and aspirations in fields such as human rights law, medicine, global commerce, corporate law, criminology, cybersecurity, dental nursing, chartered accountancy, international business, performance arts, medicine, psychiatric nursing, economics and politics, marketing and retail innovation, broadcasting, physiology, zoology, biomedical science and social science.

Miss Ireland Ivanna McMahon received a lucrative agency contract and a host of prizes including jewellery, gowns, professional photo shoots, beauty and hair products and will jet off to represent her country at the Miss World Festival which is televised in over 100 countries around the world. She will also enjoy an all-expenses paid trip to the Maldives to do a photoshoot later in the autumn. See www.miss-ireland.ie or on the new Miss Ireland App, available from Apple App Store or Google Play for more.