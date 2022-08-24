Landmark Dundalk building goes on market as development site

The former Windmill Bar at Seatown has gone on the market
The former Windmill Bar at Seatown in Dundalk has gone on the market as a development site.
The landmark building at the junction of Seatown Place and Quay Street, was in its day a popular venue in the locality, comprising a bar, lounge, restaurant and off licence.
It is now on the market as development site of circa 0.2 acres, and is described by selling agent Greene Property, as "a significant opportunity to redevelop subject to planning permission".
Contact Greene Property on 042 934 0660 for more information.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.