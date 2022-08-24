Louth gardai investigating burglary in Drogheda

Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred at a house on Saturday 20th August 2022 in Tredagh view area of Drogheda between 1.30pm and 2pm.
It is believed the occupant returned home to find all the rooms in the house had been rummaged through and a number of items had been stolen.
A number of items were taken.
No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.
Any witnesses to the incident or anyone with dash cam footage who was in the area at the time and noticed anything suspicious is urged to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200
