25 Aug 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday 25 August 2022

May they rest in peace

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

25 Aug 2022 11:33 AM

The death has occurred of Maureen Haveron of The Handy Stores, Park Street, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully in the wonderful care of St. Oliver Plunkett Hospital. 24th August 2022. Maureen much loved daughter of the late Bridget and Robert and sister of Eileen. Maureen will be sadly missed by her sister, relatives, customers and friends.

Reposing at McGeoughs Funeral Home from 5pm until 7pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday afternoon to St. Patrick’s Cathedral, arriving for Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery via The Handy Stores. All enquiries to McGeoughs Funerals 0429334283.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Kathleen McKeever of Rathgeenan, Reaghstown, Ardee, Louth

On 24 August 2022, peacefully at St. Joseph's Nursing Home, Ardee. Predeceased by her parents James and Kathleen and her brother Pat. Sadly missed by her loving family, her brother Jim, sister Bridie, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Tenanty's Funeral Home, Market Square, Ardee on Thursday from 1.00 pm until removal at 6.30 pm to St. Malachy's Church, Reaghstown, arriving at 7.00 pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11.00 am. Burial afterwards in Reaghstown Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Niamh Murphy (née Mackin) of St. Alphonsus' Road, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved daughter of Benny and Lourda, dear sister of David, Ciarán and Caroline and mother of Fenn. She is survived by her son, sorrowing parents, brothers, sister, sisters-in-law Pauline and Bridget, brother-in-law Tommy, nephew and nieces Hayley, Kelly, Isabelle, Elizabeth and James, grandnephews Freddie and Felix, grandniece Florence, aunts, uncles, close friend Clem, her relatives and friends.

Reposing at the family home, St. Alphonsus’ Road from 2pm-9pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday at 1.30pm to St. Joseph’s Redemptorist Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Kilcurry Cemetery.

May she rest in peace


 

