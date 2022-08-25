Plans progress for 89 new homes at Red Barns in Dundalk

Plans for a new 89 unit housing development at the Red Barns Road in Dundalk are progressing following the submission to the local planning authority of further information in relation to the development.

Wonderglade Unlimited Company have applied to Louth County Council for planning permission for the development, which included 60 dwellings comprising 15 two-bed; 37 three-bed and eight, four-bed units, as well as 29 apartments in a three storey building comprising 14 one-bed and 15 two-bed units.

The application also seeks permission for a new vehicular access and a dedicated pedestrian access to be provided off Red Barns Road, as well as provision for car and bicycle parking, landscaping, open space and boundary treatments. It also seeks permission for alterations to site levels, which would see the site raised to accommodate the proposed development.

A number of submissions have been lodged with the local authority objecting to the planned development, including from Hazel Close Residents and Residents of Springfield Manor.

The application had been received by Louth County Council on 5 April of this year, with the local authority seeking further information on the proposed development on 26 May. The information was received on 15 August, with a decision due on the application by 11 September.