Search

26 Aug 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Friday 26 August 2022

May they rest in peace

Deaths in Dundalk - Friday 26 August 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Friday 26 August 2022

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

26 Aug 2022 10:33 AM

The death has occurred of Kevin O'Shaughnessy of Millgrange, Greenore, and formerly Sportsmanshall, Dundalk, Co Louth

Unexpectedly, at home. Beloved husband of Caroline and dear dad of Seán Paul. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, son, mother Rosaleen, sister Mary, brothers Pat, Brendan, Gabriel, Brian and Ciaran and a wide circle of family and friends. Predeceased by his father Seán and brother Seán.

House strictly private. Please respect the family’s wish that the family home remains private at this time. Enquiries to Quinn’s Funeral Homes on 042 9334521. Funeral arrangements later.

May he rest in peace

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media