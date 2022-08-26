Search

26 Aug 2022

Plans for 14 new apartments at Clanbrassil Street in Dundalk

Planning permission sought from local authority

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

26 Aug 2022 2:33 PM

Plans are underway for a development at an existing commercial building on Clanbrassil Street in Dundalk, that would see 14 new apartments built at the premises.

Tanola Ltd. c/o Dundalk Fabrications, has applied to Louth County Council for planning permission for the refurbishment, alteration and extension of 57 Clanbrassil Street, Dundalk. The works comprise the extension of the building at ground floor level; refurbishment, alteration and extension to first and second floor to form a two bedroom/four person unit and a two bedroom/three person unit, as well as a new ground floor shopfront to include a new entrance door and replacement display window glazing and reinstatement of original side arched access.

The applicant also seeks permission for the construction of a new standalone apartment building to rear of number 57, consisting of 12 apartments, comprising 11 one bedroom/two person units and one, two bedroom/four person unit. The application also provides for ancillary access, bin store and plant rooms, cycle store, landscaping and all other associated site works.

A decision is due on the application by 18 October, with submissions due by 27 September.

