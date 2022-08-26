Search

26 Aug 2022

Homeless figures in North East rose again in July

Monthly Homelessness Report July 2022

Homeless figures in North East rose again in July

Homeless figures in North East rose again in July

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

26 Aug 2022 10:33 PM

Homeless figures in the North East rose again in July, according to figures released today by Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

99 adults accessed local authority managed emergency accommodation in the North East, which comprises Louth, Monaghan and Cavan, n during the week of 25-31 July 2022. This is up from 96 reported in June.

According to the Homelessness Report for July 2022, 13 families with 33 child dependants also accessed local authority managed emergency accommodation in June, six of which were single parent families.

Of the 99 homeless adults recorded, 11 were aged 18-24; 57 aged 25-44; 25 aged 25-64; and six were 65 and over. 68 were male and 31 female.

Nationally, 7,431 adults and 3,137 children were reported last month as accessing local authority managed emergency accommodation, giving a total of 10,568 homeless people in July. Commenting on the latest national figures, Caoimhe O'Connell, Spokesperson for Dublin Simon Community said: 

“We are extremely distressed by the ongoing rise in the number of people presenting in emergency accommodation. Last month, we broke a record we never wanted to reach in Dublin and now, devastatingly, the same has happened at a national level. In our fifty years of providing homeless services, the situation has never been this bleak or urgent.  

"Behind these numbers are people whose physical and mental health is deteriorating as they remain stuck in emergency accommodation with little or no hope for when they might feel the safety and security of “home” again. On the frontline, our staff are struggling to keep our clients motivated and prevent relapses into addiction as social housing remains far from reach and the pool of HAP properties continues to shrink on a daily basis.  

"There was a shocking 78% decrease in the amount of singles and couples exiting homelessness via HAP properties in Dublin in the first 6 months of 2022, compared to the same period last year. Our emergency services are already seeing a significant increase in older people and working people presenting as homeless for the first time and our fear is that this trend will continue as landlords continue to leave the market at an alarming rate. We are calling on all government departments and agencies to work with us and other NGOs on a crisis plan as a matter of urgency.”

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media