Louth electrician reaches semi-finals of Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2022

Ryan Holcroft, an electrician from Drogheda, Co. Louth is one step closer to being crowned the champion of the trade, after reaching the semi-finals of Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2022.

Ryan Holcroft, 27, has been in the trade for 3 years and owns Holcroft Electrical Services Ltd. He has secured a place in the semi-final following an initial application which highlighted his passion for the trade, dedication, and commitment to going above and beyond for his customers and colleagues.

Ryan prides himself on his work ethic and relationship with his customers. He aims to ensure every customer is informed on their projects, receives a safe installation service and is left with a smile on their face. The electrician has gained a wealth of experience working on projects across Ireland and Europe.

In the 13th year of the prestigious award, he aims to join the Top Tradesperson Hall of Fame alongside reigning champion Dan Lloyd, an electrician from Brighton. Together with his professionalism and drive, Dan has shown himself to be a true ambassador for the construction sector and the people who work within it.

Ryan comments: “I’m really pleased to get through to the semi-finals of Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2022, particularly knowing how many incredible tradespeople I would have been up against. I aim to impress the judges with my skills, expertise, and my passion for the trade. To reach the national final in September would be a dream come true and I’d love the opportunity to champion the construction industry on behalf of my peers. A win would mean the world to our team and would underpin the hard work and dedication we have for all of our customers, big and small!”

Together with over 30 other top tradespeople from across the UK and Republic of Ireland, Holcroft will now battle it out to be shortlisted as a top 10 finalist. The shortlisted candidates will participate in a one-day final event at Screwfix LIVE, back in Farnborough for the first time since 2019, on 23rd September 2022.

The overall winner will be crowned Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2022 and take home the ultimate €20,000 prize bundle comprising tech, tools, and training.

Jack Wallace, Marketing Director at Screwfix, said: “As a champion of the trade, we know that there are many exceptional tradespeople out there who are going the extra mile for their customers, producing work to an incredibly high standard and ultimately being fantastic role models for the next generation of tradespeople. Tradespeople are vital to our economy and invaluable to the communities they serve, so it’s hugely important that we recognise their achievements through this national award.

“I’d like to congratulate all our semi-finalists on getting this far. I wish them all the best of luck and look forward to meeting our national finalists in September!”

To find out more about the semi-finalists and the Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2022 award please visit screwfix.com/stt.