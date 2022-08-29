Dundalk gardai charge woman in connection with Carlingford assault

A woman in her 30s has been arrested in connection with the alleged assault on another woman in her 40s that occurred at approximately 12:45am on Saturday, on Newry Street, Carlingford, County Louth.
The injured party was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, with facial injuries.
The arrested woman was taken to Dundalk Garda Station where she has since been charged to appear before the courts on a later date.
Investigations are ongoing.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.