Dundalk gardai investigate criminal damage by fire incident in Blackrock

Dundalk gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire which occurred at a public toilet in Main Street, Blackrock at approximately 4:40 am on Sunday morning.
Two bins were discovered on fire and fire services attended and extinguished the blaze.
Investigations are ongoing.
