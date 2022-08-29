Dundalk based nutrition company Phytaphix launched in DkIT

After beginning trading in the midst of the global COVID19 pandemic in November 2020, Dundalk based nutrition company, Phytaphix finally got to launch in person this weekend.

The official launch happened in Dundalk Institute of Technology on Saturday 27th August, where Phytaphix are based. Despite the sunny weather, the event was well attended by locals as well committed fans of Phytaphix from Dublin and as far away as Galway.

Phytaphix is a multi-award winning nutrition product company based on the research and expertise of Dr. Conor Kerley. Dundalk native Dr. Kerley went to the De La Salle primary school and St. Mary’s secondary school. He says: ‘The ambition was always to have a physical launch in Dundalk but COVID-19 prevented this…until now. Instead Phytaphix launched online and then won many prestigious awards, including the 2021 World Food Innovation Award’!

Phytaphix currently have 2 products on the market:

Immune Phix – a powerful but delicious immune and energy powder with Irish mushroom, vitamin D, Matcha Green Tea as well as elderberry, rosehip and much more.

COVMPAQ – a patent pending capsule for inflammation and immunity based on over 50 research studies. COVMPAQ contains curcuminoids, ashwagandha, quercetin and much more.

In addition, Phytaphix are launching a brand new, globally unique product for increasing energy and reducing fatigue. This new product is based on feedback from Phytaphix customers.

For Dr Kerley, who is a multi award-wining nutrition expert, developing science based nutrition products is something very close to his heart. He became interested in how diet affects the healthy functioning of our bodies, as he was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) at the age of 15 (and later also allergic asthma).

At the time Conor was training at a high level in basketball but had to put his dreams of professional sport on hold to focus on his health. He found that he was able to keep his MS symptoms at bay with a healthy lifestyle, including a whole food, plant-based diet.

Following his diagnosis, Dr. Kerley finished school, studied human nutrition and dietetics at Trinity College and then completed his doctorate with the School of Medicine at University College, Dublin. He worked in universities and medical centres in Dublin and America before lecturing in several areas, including food innovation.

During his research Dr Kerley learned that most nutrition products on the market have no scientific evidence to back up their claims and set about creating Phytaphix.

“We’re proud that Immune Phix is manufactured and packaged here in Ireland. I am a strong advocate for Irish enterprise,our offices are based in my hometown of Dundalk and we’re support by Louth Local Enterprise Office,” Dr Kerley said.

To celebrate their launch, Phytaphix are running a special. Buy any two Phytaphix products and get a third 100% free! Simply use code: launch

For further information, visit www.phytaphix.ie or call 0831458796.