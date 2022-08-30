FOOD SAFETY ALERT: Popular supermarket recalls seafood product for specific reason
A popular supermarket has recalled a seafood product due to ingredients and cooking instructions being labelled in a language other than English.
According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), Lidl Ireland is removing its Duc De Coeur Stuffed Mussels with Parsley and Garlic (batch codes 03.067.22.30 and 03.104.22.30 with Best Before dates 09/2023 and 10/2023).
The implicated batches contain undeclared molluscs, milk and gluten, which may make the batches unsafe for consumers allergic to or intolerant of these ingredients.
Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batches.
