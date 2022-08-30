Dundalk gardai investigate an attempted burglary

Dundalk gardai are investigating an attempted burglary that occurred at approximately 10:30pm on Tuesday, 23rd August at a house in the Edenkill area of Hacksballscross, Co Louth.
It is believed the homeowners were at home at the time and were alerted when they heard a downstairs window smash, the suspects/suspects subsequently fled the scene.
No belongings have currently been reported missing from the premises.
No arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing.
Any witnesses to the incident or anyone with dash cam footage is urged to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388 416
