Work underway at Connolly's Field in Dundalk

Work has commenced at the site beside the junction of Hill Street and The Long Avenue Road in Dundalk, known as Connolly's Field.

Sprucetree Park Limited was granted planning permission by An Bord Pleanála in April 2020 for a Strategic Housing Development on the site, that would include 114 apartments, as well as two retail units, a medical centre and office.

The site has been used in the past by a circus when it visited Dundalk.

According to the available details, the 114 apartments comprise 51 one-bed, 43 two-bed and 20 three-bed units, across three blocks - A, B and C. Block A will be maximum of six storeys and Block B and C, a maximum of five storeys. Each of the blocks have private amenity roof gardens.

The development includes 70 units in Blocks B and C, that are to be occupied by elderly residents and managed by an Approved Housing Body, with the remaining 44 units in private use. The two retail units , as well as the medical centre and office are located in Block A. The application also allows for a communal open space at the ground floor, as well as at roof level. There is also provision for 83 car park spaces. Vehicular access to the development will be from The Long Avenue.