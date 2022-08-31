Search

31 Aug 2022

Dundalk set for clash with Waterford FC in FAI Cup Quarter Finals

Dundalk set for clash with Waterford FC in FAI Cup Quarter Finals

A close up shot of the FAI Cup trophy

Reporter:

Patrick Flaherty (Sports Editor)

31 Aug 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Dundalk FC have been handed an away draw as they look to continue their journey towards the Aviva Stadium and another Extra.ie FAI Cup title. 

The Lilywhites will head south where they take on First Division outfit Waterford FC in the Quarter-finals, with the tie due to be played on the weekend of the 18th of September.

The Blues have gotten to the last eight following a decisive 6-0 win over non league side Malahide United. Before that they caused one of the early shocks of the competition when knocking out reigning champions St Pats at Richmond Park, 3-2.

In the league it has been a tough year for the men from Munster, who have gone through an ownership change, as well as seeing Ian Morris sacked as manager back in April, having lost to league title rivals Galway United and Cork City in the space of four days.

Caretaker duo David Breen and Gary Hunt had overseen six straight victories to steady the ship before the appointment of former Aldershot manger Danny Searle as their new boss. They currently sit third in the First Division, 12 points behind leaders Cork City.

Stephen O'Donnell's side has already struggled this year when taking on First Division opposition. In the last round they were given a real scare against a dogged Wexford FC.

Having fallen 2-1 down, rising local star Ryan O'Kane grabbed a vital equaliser and forced extra time. Robbie Benson slotted home a penalty with 10 minutes remaining to keep the Lilywhites in the hunt for the trophy.

Elsewhere in the draw, Shamrock Rovers take on Derry City, UCD are on the road to face First Division side Treaty United and Bohemians tussle with locals rivals Shelbourne.

Early red sees Dundalk slip to Sligo Rovers defeat

O’Donnell says he could not ask any more from his players as Dundalk slip to Sligo defeat

Gerry Malone caught up for a post match interview with Dundalk manager Stephen O’Donnell following their 2-0 defeat to Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds

PHOTOS: Inclusion Louth Fun Day at Oriel Park

Oriel Park was a hive of activity last Sunday

Extra.ie FAI Cup Quarter Final Draw   

Shelbourne v Bohemians
Treaty United v UCD
Waterford v Dundalk
Derry City v Shamrock Rovers

(Games to be played on the weekend of 18 September)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media