31 Aug 2022

An Táin Arts Centre Dundalk and The Townhouse announce new partnership

Reporter:

Jason Newman

31 Aug 2022 1:33 PM

An Táin Arts Centre have announced a new collaboration with The Townhouse Bar and Restaurant.

As official food partner, ticketholders for An Táin Arts Centre events will now enjoy a 10% discount on presentation of their ticket at The Townhouse.

As part of the collaboration both organisations are to be working together on a variety of exciting events and opportunities.

Centrally located and just a stone’s throw from An Táin Arts Centre, The Townhouse bills itself as the perfect place for any occasion, whether you want a nice Sunday lunch with the kids, a romantic date night, cocktails & pizza with the girls or even host a birthday party in their beautiful function room.

Mary Claire Cowley Audience Development Manager at An Táin Arts Centre said of the partnership:

“We’re thrilled to be working with The Townhouse, it makes so much sense for our audience, who can avail of a 10% discount when they make pre-theatre dinner reservations or enjoy a cocktail after a show.

“We’ve hosted our book club in their function room and it really is a stunning venue.

“We are very much looking forward to working with Grace, Mike and the whole team.”

An Táin Arts Centre have just launched their Autumn Programme, jam packed full of entertaining nights out like ‘Here Come the Girls’ and ‘Rory Stories’.

Critically acclaimed theatre that will be sure to move you, such as ‘The Border Game’ and a variety of family events to help you make memories with your little loved ones.

Visit www.antain.ie to discover more.

