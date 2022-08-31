Search

31 Aug 2022

Dundalk Court: Man charged with falsely imprisoning a woman

Vacation sitting of Dundalk District Court

Dundalk Court: Man charged with falsely imprisoning a woman

Dundalk Court: Man charged with falsely imprisoning a woman

Reporter:

Court Reporter

31 Aug 2022 2:33 PM

Two further charges have been brought against a 41 year old man accused of being involved in an aggravated burglary in Dundalk.

Catalin Jimi Munteanu with an address unknown, had originally been charged with having a knife in his possession during a burglary at a house at Bachelors Walk, Dundalk, on May 15th last. Last Wednesday he was charged with falsely imprisoning a woman and assaulting her, causing harm which Judge Alan Mitchell heard allegedly occurred during the same incident.

The vacation sitting of Dundalk district court was told by Court Presenter Sgt. Jimmy McGovern that the DPP has directed prosecution on indictment in the Circuit Court, but has consented to a send forward on a signed guilty plea, should that arise.

The court heard the defendant made no reply when both charges were put to him after caution and his solicitor confirmed that no application was being made for bail.

Judge Mitchell further remanded the accused in custody to next Wednesday for service of a book of evidence, when a co-accused who is also charged with aggravated is also due to appear.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media