Over 11,000 parking fines in Dundalk left unpaid

Almost €1.6 million worth of parking fines have been paid out to Louth County Council in the last five years, with almost half of tickets issued in Dundalk remaining unpaid, the Dundalk Democrat can exclusively reveal.

In total, the local authority collected €1.515,862 in parking fines between 2017 and 2021, according to figures provided to the Democrat under Freedom of Information. The figures show that half of all parking fines issued and upheld in Dundalk, were not paid by those who were fined.

Overall, there were 30,184 fines issued by Louth County Council in Dundalk in the past five years with 6,767 cancelled, appealed or written off and 12,123 paid.

The remaining 11,294 were not paid to Louth County Council.

Louth County Council received the most money from fines in 2018, with €445,811 worth of fines being paid across both Dundalk and Drogheda.

2017 saw just over €390,000 collected, with €328,826 collected in 2019, €199,170 was collected in 2020 and €152,000 collected last year.

Year on year, the amount of fines issued has been decreasing, with 8,100 issued in 2017; 7,832 in 2018; 7,451 in 2019; 4,081 in 2020 and 2,720 in 2021.

Figures for Drogheda show that a total of 36,241 tickets were issued from 2017 to 2021. 20,087 of these were paid, 10,356 were unpaid while 5,798 were cancelled, appealed or written off.

Fines issued in Drogheda have also seen a decrease, with 10,077 issued in 2017 and just 4,120 issued last year.

These figures are a sum total of three types of parking fines, including fines for not displaying tickets and parking in a disabled parking spot. Fixed charge fines for parking offences can range from €40 to €150.

From February this year Louth County Council increased the fine for parking on pavements from €40 to €80 in line with new government legislation.