PHOTOS: Dundalk-Carlingford charity cycle for Dickie Newell

On April 14th 2022, Dickie Newell, a long-standing member of Cuchulainn Cycling Club in Dundalk, was involved in a life-changing accident on his bike. He is currently in the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dun Laoghaire and will need respite care for the rest of his life.

Before Dickie can return home, significant adjustments will need to be made to his house. Dickie is well known in the town as a painter/decorator and has links with both Clan na Gael and Dowdallshill GFC and North East runners. Cuchulainn Cycling Club is looking to raise much-needed funds to help Dickie and his family at this tough time. It has set up a GoFundMe account “Let’s Do It For Dickie”, the link for this is here.

On Sunday 21 August the club held a charity cycle starting at DkIT Sport. 250 cyclists registered for the Cycling Ireland registered event, which saw them cycle out to Carlingford where they stopped at the Four Seasons Hotel for refreshments and then return to DkIT Sport. Dundalk Democrat photographer Arthur Kinahan was at hand to capture some of the action.