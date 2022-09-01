Search

01 Sept 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday 1 September 2022

May they rest in peace

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

01 Sept 2022 10:33 AM

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Doyle of Drive 2, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home. Beloved husband of Winnie, son of the late Patrick and Kathleen (Hughes’ Park) and much loved dad of Yvonne, Maria, Stephen and the late Mervyn. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughters, son, sons-in-law Declan and Emanuel, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers John, Gerard, Kevin, Noel and Patsy, sisters Betty and Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the residence of his daughter Maria, 6 Beech Park, Blackrock from 2pm-8pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday to the Church of the Holy family, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10.45a.m. Burial afterwards in St. Fursey’s Cemetery, Haggardstown. House private on Friday, please. Enquiries to Quinn’s Funeral Homes on 042 9334521.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Jim Nugent of Cherryvale Bay Estate, Dundalk, Louth

On 31 August 2022, peacefully surrounded by his loving family in Saint James Hospital Dublin. Predeceased by his wife Eileen (née McArdle), parents Paddy and Teresa (late of Cluan Enda). Very deeply regretted by his loving family sisters Marie, Ann Hegarty and Joan Savage, brothers and sisters in law, nephews and nieces, his cousin Terry, extended family, neighbours and friends.

House strictly private, Funeral arrangements later.

May he rest in peace 

