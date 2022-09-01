Search

01 Sept 2022

Dundalk Photographic Society to hold open night

Wolf moon by James Mathews

Reporter:

Jason Newman

01 Sept 2022 2:33 PM

Dundalk Photographic Society are holding an open night for people who have an interest in joining the club.

The night will be a chance to meet like minded people and view some printed work by members. 

The night will be held in Colaiste Chu Chulainn at 8pm on 8th September. .

The club promise  a busy schedule this year with lots of speakers from other clubs in Ireland and abroad showcasing their work along with field trips and studio nights arranged.

So there will be something from all genres of photography.

The club are also running a photo comp for a years free membership plus a 1 to 1 tutorial with one of their senior members.

To be in with a chance to win simply send your best photo to Dundalkphotocomp@gmail.com.

Competition closes on 18th September.
 

