ELECTRIC PICNIC: Download and print your essential 2022 site map

01 Sept 2022

01 Sept 2022 6:33 PM

Top tip for Electric Picnic this weekend!

The site in Stradbally, Laois has grown and changed in many ways this year, so an essential way of knowing where you are, is having a copy of the site map.

It might be wise to download and laminate a copy, saving your phone from getting wet or running out of battery, and ensuring you can view it when the rain hits!

The big changes this year to accommodate the larger 70,000 capacity, include an enlarged Main Stage - the 'big tree on the right' meeting point is now in the centre surrounded by the sound desk - it's not cut down!

Mindfield has moved and united with the former Body & Soul area to be now called Mind & Body, located beside the Jimi Hendrix campsite.

Right next door to Mind & Body are two new exciting areas: the new Ah, Hear NOW! Podcast stage, and The Theatre tent, which has tiered indoor seating to enjoy ballet and opera.

The Comedy Stage has more or less swapped places with the Electric Arena, while the Jerry Fish Sideshow has been reborn as Fishtown, in the woods.

Here is the sitemap, or you can scroll down and download it via our link to the Electric Picnic website.

Find the map on the Electric Picnic website to download here. 

