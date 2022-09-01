Plans lodged for 65 new houses outside Dundalk

Plans are underway for the construction of 65 new houses at Haynestown, Dundalk. Groveview Builders Ltd are seeking planning permission from Louth County Council for the construction of 65 houses at a development addressed, Raynoldstown Village, Haynestown, Dublin Road, Dundalk.

The planned development comprises a number of types of houses including six two-storey, two bedroom terraced houses, "Type A"; and two single-storey, three bedroom detached bungalows, "Type B". It also includes 31 two-storey, three bedroom houses, one of which is detached, 18 semi-detached and 12 and terraced, "Type C" houses.

The rest of the planned development includes one, two-storey, four bedroom detached house, "Type D", and 25, two-storey, four bedroom houses, one of which is detached and 24 semi-detached, of "Type E".

The planning application also provides for all associated ancillary site development works, boundary treatments, landscaping and open spaces with existing vehicle and pedestrian access from the Dublin Road via The Boulevard and Green Gates Manor Avenue.

The proposed development is on part of lands for which planning was granted in 2005 for a residential & mixed use development consisting of 1,450 dwellings, 76 commercial units, a pub and retaurant, a creche, a community facility centre, a reserved site for primary school and five reserved sites for creches.

A decision is due on the planning application by 25 October, with submissions due by 4 October.