Search

01 Sept 2022

Plans lodged for 65 new houses outside Dundalk

Planning application lodged with Louth County Council

Plans lodged for 65 new houses outside Dundalk

Plans lodged for 65 new houses outside Dundalk

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

01 Sept 2022 8:33 PM

Plans are underway for the construction of 65 new houses at Haynestown, Dundalk. Groveview Builders Ltd are seeking planning permission from Louth County Council for the construction of 65 houses at a development addressed, Raynoldstown Village, Haynestown, Dublin Road, Dundalk.

The planned development comprises a number of types of houses including six two-storey, two bedroom terraced houses, "Type A"; and two single-storey, three bedroom detached bungalows, "Type B". It also includes 31 two-storey, three bedroom houses,  one of which is detached, 18 semi-detached and 12 and terraced, "Type C" houses.

The rest of the planned development includes one, two-storey, four bedroom detached house, "Type D", and 25, two-storey, four bedroom houses, one of which is detached and 24 semi-detached, of "Type E".

The planning application also provides for all associated ancillary site development works, boundary treatments, landscaping and open spaces with existing vehicle and pedestrian access from the Dublin Road via The Boulevard and Green Gates Manor Avenue.  

The proposed development is on part of lands for which planning was granted in 2005 for a residential & mixed use development consisting of 1,450 dwellings, 76 commercial units, a pub and retaurant, a creche, a community facility centre, a reserved site for primary school and five reserved sites for creches.

A decision is due on the planning application by 25 October, with submissions due by 4 October.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media