Met Éireann issues yellow weather alert for Louth
Met Eireann has this morning, issued a Level Yellow weather alert for Louth, warning that high rainfall amounts this weekend may cause disruption.
The warning is valid from 9pm on Saturday 3 September until 12pm on Sunday 4 September.
Met Éireann says that it will turn very wet on Saturday night and potentially quite windy also, with rain accompanied by strengthening winds sweeping northwards over the country. The rain will turn heavy bringing a possibility of localised flooding. It also advises that there is a risk of surface water flooding.
