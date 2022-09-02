Search

02 Sept 2022

Local talent Ryan O’Kane continues to impress for Dundalk FC

Ryan O'Kane

Ryan O'Kane in action for the Lilywhites against Wexford in the FAI Cup. (Pic: Sportsfile)

Reporter:

Niall Newberry

02 Sept 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Stephen O’Donnell hailed the impact of Ryan O’Kane after the 19-year-old produced a scintillating goal to keep Dundalk FC in the Extra.ie FAI Cup last Friday night in Wexford.

The Lilywhites were 2-1 down against a spirited Wexford side with less than 20 minutes remaining before O’Kane, not long off the substitute’s bench, scored a goal to remember.

It felt like a coming of age for the Ardee Road native, who hadn’t before netted for the club, but his moment of sheer brilliance proved pivotal, as Dundalk subsequently ran out 3-2 winners after extra-time to secure a place in Tuesday evening’s quarter-final draw.

“It was a great goal,” enthused O’Donnell afterwards. “I thought he was actually quite good last Sunday (against Shamrock Rovers). We just wanted to change things up at half-time. He’s been very good over the last few weeks.

“He came on, made a real impact and showed really good quality. He stood the defender up, burst by him and it was a great finish with his left foot in the bottom corner.

“It doesn’t matter what age you are. He came on with the mindset that he wanted to be a difference-maker. We were up against it at that stage, 2-1 down and Ryan took it on and that’s a great sign of a young player.

“He took the responsibility and went on and equalised. It’s brilliant for him, brilliant for his confidence and brilliant for the team.”

Norwegian winger Runar Hauge adapting well to life in Dundalk and Irish Football

The Commentary Box: Turlough O’Connor reflects on a glorious time with Dundalk

O’Kane, who made his senior bow for former club Warrenpoint Town at the age of just 15, has frequently impressed when summoned by head coach O’Donnell, but a first goal in his 21st competitive outing for the club has added a most welcome feather to his cap.

“He’s shown a lot of improvement,” added O’Donnell. “In pre-season, was I realistically thinking that he would be in around our plans? Probably not, but over the first half of the season, he has put himself to the forefront of our minds.

“The way he’s training, the way he played at U19 level and just by his receptiveness and taking on board information. You’re seeing that now over the last month or so in his first-team appearances.

“He’s looking a real threat and when he gets you one-on-one in that final third, he can score a goal, he can go both ways and he can bang off both feet. He has a very low centre of gravity and he’s very sharp. He has a lot going for him.”

O’Kane represented Bellurgan United in the Dundalk Schoolboys League and was part of the league's representative team, earning the Super Cup NI (formerly Milk Cup) Junior Player of the Tournament award in 2018 after scoring three times throughout five appearances.  

Four years later, he’s making waves in the FAI Cup, with the second-round goal against Wexford adding nicely to the assist he got versus Longford Town in the opening match.

“He has the whole concept of the game to learn. He’s playing senior football now. We want to play a certain way and he’s very receptive. You can see now in his movements that he’s taken it on board and he’s looking a real threat.

“He came on when it was 0-0 against Longford and then all of a sudden within ten minutes, we were 4-0 up, so he had a massive impact in the last round as well.”

O’Kane will be hoping to carry his FAI Cup form into the SSE Airtricity League as Dundalk host Shelbourne at Oriel Park this coming Friday night (kick-off, 7.45pm).

That fixture will be officiated by Damien MacGraith (Mayo) and can watched live and free-to-air on RTÉ Television, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm from Oriel.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media