02 Sept 2022

The latest Louth GAA Fixtures as the final battle for Quarter Finals spots commences

Paddy Reilly St Brides and Shane O'Hanlon Geraldlines

Paddy Reilly, St Brides, gets the better of Geraldines Shane O'Hanlon in Sunday's Senior championship game in Clan Na Gael Park. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Reporter:

reporter

02 Sept 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Friday 2nd September 2022

DKIT Sport Junior Football Championship Group 3 

Glyde Rangers vs Na Piarsaigh
Darver Pitch 1
Throw in: 7:30PM                                                                                                                                                      Referee: Cathal O Brien

John Mitchels vs Dowdallshill
Clan na Gael, Dundalk
Throw in 7:30PM                                                                                                                                                      Referee: Kevin Carroll

DKIT Sport Junior Football Championship Group 4 

Naomh Malachi vs St Nicholas GFC
Stabannon
Throw in 7:30PM                                                                                                                                                      Referee: David J. Mc Ardle

Cuchulainn Gaels vs Wolfe Tones
Roche
Throw in 7:30PM                                                                                                                                                        Referee:Peter Hoey

Tale of two halves as Lann Leire defeat the Westerns

Junior Championship: John Mitchels take control of Group 3 with vital win



Saturday 3rd September 2022

CTI Business Solutions Intermediate Football Championship Group 1 

Oilibhéar Pluincéad vs Glen Emmets
Darver Pitch 1
Throw in 4:30PM                                                                                                                                                    Referee: Thomas Carr

CTI Business Solutions Intermediate Football Championship Group 2

O`Raghallaighs vs St Kevins
Stabannon Parnells
Throw in 4:30PM                                                                                                                                                      Referee: Ultan Mc Elroy

CTI Business Solutions Intermediate Football Championship Group 3 

Sean O’Mahonys vs O’Connells
Páirc Naomh Bríd, Dowdallshill
Throw in: 6:30PM                                                                                                                                                      Referee: Kevin Brady

CTI Business Solutions Intermediate Football Championship Group 4

Kilkerley Emmets vs Dundalk Young Irelands
Darver Pitch 1
Throw in 7:30PM                                                                                                                                                        Referee: Paul Finnegan

Cooley Kickhams tested to their limits by Junior Champions Glen Emmets

Intermediate Championship: St Kevin's victory leaves Group 2 wide open

Sunday 4th September 2022

Anchor Tours Senior Football Championship Group 1 

Mattock Rangers vs St Brides
Páirc Mhuire, Ardee
Throw in: 2PM                                                                                                                                                          Referee: Derek Ryan

Anchor Tours Senior Football Championship Group 2

St Patrick’s vs Newtown Blues
The Grove, Castlebellingham
Throw in: 4PM                                                                                                                                                          Referee: Aidan Shevlin

Anchor Tours Group 3 Senior Football Championship Group 3

Dreadnots vs Naomh Mairtin
Stabannon
Throw in: 6PM                                                                                                                                                            Referee: Paul Kneel

O'Hanlon masterclass sees Geraldines secure quarter final spot

Newtown Blues take the spoils in game of the championship



DKIT Sport Junior Football Championship Group 1 

Sean McDermotts vs Stabannon
Darver Pitch 1
Throw in: 12PM                                                                                                                                                      Referee: Damien Connor

DKIT Sport Junior Football Championship Group 2 

Annaghminnon Rovers vs Lann Léire
Páirc Sean Misteal
Throw in: 12PM                                                                                                                                                        Referee: Bryan Smith

Monday 5th September 2022

Anchor Tours Group 4 Senior Football Championship Group 4 

St Josephs vs Dundalk Gaels
Clan na Gael, Dundalk
Throw in: 7:30PM                                                                                                                                                  Referee: Stephen Murphy

