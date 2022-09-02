Search

02 Sept 2022

Rise in number signing on in Dundalk eases

No further rise in number signing on after several months of increases

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

02 Sept 2022 8:33 PM

The monthly rise which has occurred over the past number of months, in the number of people signing on the Live Register in Dundalk, seems to have eased off in August according to figures released today by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

3,815 people signed on in Dundalk in August, while this is a fall of just two people on the July figure, it suggests an easing off in the rise which was occurring, that has seen the number of people signing on the Live Register in Dundalk rise from 3,096 in January of this year, to 3,817 in July.

On an annual basis, the August figures represents a 15% increase in the number of people signing on in Dundalk, with 495 more people signing on in Dundalk in August 2022 than in August 2021.

Overall in Louth, 8,393 people signed on the Live Register in August, up just 19 from July. It remains 1,623 higher however, than the 6,770 that signed on in Louth in January of this year.

Ardee has seen a monthly fall of 11 people in the number signing on in August. It is still 184 higher however, than the 691 who signed on in January. It also represents a 15.6% increase on the 757 who signed on in August 2021.

Drogheda saw a monthly increase of 32 in the number signing on in August, with 3,703 people signing on up from 2,983 in January of this year. It is also up nearly 11% on the 3,341 who signed on in August 2021.

On a national level, the seasonally adjusted Live Register increased by 1.0% to 186,100 over the month to August 2022. There were 11,851 people benefitting from the EU's Temporary Protection Directive included in the Live Register figures for August 2022, an increase of 1,909 from July 2022.

People arriving in Ireland from Ukraine under the EU's Temporary Protection Directive can access a wide range of Department of Social Protection (DSP) supports. The majority of new applications for income support from people of working age are being processed as Jobseeker's Allowance (JA) claims until the most appropriate income support for that person is identified. This facilitates access to existing part-time work supports where appropriate. In the event that a person is on JA for 50 claim paid days or more, they are counted on the Live Register.

