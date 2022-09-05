Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 5 September 2022

The death has occurred of Robbie Stewart of Rath Bán, Dromiskin, Louth

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, after a short illness. Beloved husband of the late Trish, son of the late Thomas and Susan, long time partner of Teresa McConnon, dad of Robert and Catherine and grandad to Joseph, Ellen, Darren and Kiera.

He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing son, daughter, daughter-in-law Diane, Teresa, her son and daughter Gerard and Julie and her grandchildren Courtney and Jamie, his brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Teresa’s home, 4 Commons Grove, Dromiskin on Monday from 12 noon-10pm. Removal on Tuesday at 11.20am via Rath Bán to St. Peter's Church, Dromiskin, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Dromiskin Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations, if desired to Tròcaire. Enquiries to Quinn’s Funeral Homes on 042 9334521.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Angela Walsh (née Clarke) of Artnalivery, Ardee, Louth



On September 4 2022, peacefully at Castleross Nursing Home, Carrickmacross. Angela is predeceased by her husband John and will be sadly missed by her loving family, Marie, Eamon, Anne, Sean, Patricia, Dermot, Seamus and Kevin, her grandchildren and great grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Angela will repose at her home on Monday from 5pm to 9pm and on Tuesday until 9pm. Removal on Wednesday leaving her home at 9:30am to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady Ardee arriving for 10 o'clock funeral mass. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Gerard (Gerry) Maddy Snr of 8 Fr. Murray Park, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of St. Gerard’s Unit, St. Oliver’s, Dundalk. Beloved husband of Briege, son of the late Kathleen and Denis and much-loved dad of Mary, Kathleen, Denis and Gerard. He will be so missed by his sorrowing wife, daughters, sons, son-in-law Patrick, daughter-in-law Āine, Gerard’s partner Niamh, grandchildren Patrice, Ryan, Shane, David, Niamh, Hannah, Grace, Seán and Annabelle, his sister Kathleen, nephews, nieces, extended family and many friends.

Reposing at his home from 4pm-8pm on Monday. Removal on Tuesday at 10.20am, proceeding on foot via Castletown Road, Philip Street and Patrick Street, to St. Nicholas’ Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. After Mass, the cortege will proceed, driving, to Brid-a-Crin Cemetery for burial. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St. Gerard’s Unit, St. Oliver’s and The Birches Alzheimer Day Care Centre. Enquiries to Quinn’s Funeral Homes on 042 9334521.

May he rest in peace



