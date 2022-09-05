Search

05 Sept 2022

Dundalk Dog Rescue looking for volunteers

Dundalk Dog Rescue looking for volunteers

Reporter:

Jason Newman

05 Sept 2022 3:33 PM

In anticipation of the opening of their long awaited Rescue Centre later this month, Dundalk Dog Rescue are delighted to be able to invite new members to join the DDR Team.

The charity hope to be moving dogs in later this month and with that in mind are now looking for volunteers to help us run the centre.

If you are interested in getting involved or would like to know more about the volunteering roles available, drop into the Tesco Community Room ( upstairs opposite the check-outs at Tesco Extra Avenue Road) on Saturday 10th Sept between 10-11am or Tuesday 13th Sept between 7-8pm to chat to some of the Team.

Dundalk Dog Rescue is an entirely voluntary, non-profit making service.
For more details about the work they do and for updates , see the Dundalk Dog Rescue Facebook page, their Twitter account @DDRDundalk

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media