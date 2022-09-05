Dundalk Dog Rescue looking for volunteers

In anticipation of the opening of their long awaited Rescue Centre later this month, Dundalk Dog Rescue are delighted to be able to invite new members to join the DDR Team.
The charity hope to be moving dogs in later this month and with that in mind are now looking for volunteers to help us run the centre.
If you are interested in getting involved or would like to know more about the volunteering roles available, drop into the Tesco Community Room ( upstairs opposite the check-outs at Tesco Extra Avenue Road) on Saturday 10th Sept between 10-11am or Tuesday 13th Sept between 7-8pm to chat to some of the Team.
Dundalk Dog Rescue is an entirely voluntary, non-profit making service.
For more details about the work they do and for updates , see the Dundalk Dog Rescue Facebook page, their Twitter account @DDRDundalk
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.