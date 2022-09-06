Gardai investigate assault on teenager outside Dundalk cinema

Gardai in Dundalk are investigating an assault on a teenage boy at the Dundalk Retail park on Saturday night.
It is believed the incident occurred outside the Omniplex Cinema.
The teenager was taken to our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda with non-life-threatening injuries.
A garda spokesperson said:
"Gardaí received a report of an alleged assault at a retail park in Dundalk, Co. Louth that occurred at approximately 8pm on Saturday, 3rd of September 2022.
"A teenage male was treated in our Lady of Lourdes Hospital for injuries which are believed to be non-life-threatening.
"There have been no arrests at this time. Investigations are ongoing."
Any witnesses to the incident or anyone with dash cam footage is urged to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388 416
