06 Sept 2022

New era at Scoil Mhuire na Trócaire in Ardee

Scoil Mhuire na Trócaire welcomes both boys and girls to primary school for the first time.

New era at Scoil Mhuire na Trócaire in Ardee

A new era in Scoil Mhuire na Trócaire in Ardee when 11 boys enrolled for their first day, in what was previously a girls only school (Photo: Arthur Kinahan)

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

06 Sept 2022 3:33 PM

It was a historic week in Scoil Mhuire na Trócaire, Ardee as they welcomed both boys and girls to primary school for the first time.

The school enjoys a very strong reputation for providing high-quality education and has served generations of families in Ardee since 1956. It is now embracing co-education and there was great excitement as the boys and girls were welcomed by their teachers to their brand new, state of the art classrooms.

The Infant teachers, Mrs Rust and Miss McBride welcomed the children and reported that they are settling in well, making new friends and getting used to new routines. Co-education is proving very popular, with one of the school's largest enrolments ever. The school has expanded and grown in the last year and the builders have been busy adding even more new facilities to the middle classes of the school during the summer. In addition to this, the school is developing a school sports field at the back of the school.

 “It is an exciting and historic time in our school ” said Mrs Deirdre Sweeney, Principal of Scoil Mhuire na Trócaire. “As our school is expanding it continues to uphold the Mercy ethos. This is centred on care, respect and joy and we welcome children from all backgrounds, from far and near and from many cultures and faiths. We know that children learn best when they are happy, relaxed, safe and engaged and in Scoil Mhuire na Trócaire we aim to create a very happy atmosphere where children grow socially, emotionally, spiritually, creatively and academically.”

Principal Sweeney continued: “We offer a balanced range of learning experiences including music, Gaelic football, rugby, basketball, drama, art, digital learning, environmental education, science and debating to name but a few. Our excellent staff are motivated by care and concern for their students and aim to foster and support them in developing their talents and reaching their potential.”

She adds, “We pride ourselves on our relationship with parents and we work hard together to develop kind, confident, creative pupils who have a love of learning and who are ready to transfer with confidence to secondary school in eight years time. We strive to do the ordinary things extraordinarily well.”

The school advises that parents are more than welcome to contact the school for more information, or visit their website www.smntardee.ie

