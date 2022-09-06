Louth Senator attends the Cooley Sheep Breeders Association annual sale

Senator Erin McGreehan with her four children; Eoin, Micheál, Donal Óg and Conor
Louth Senator Erin McGreehan attended the Cooley Sheep Breeders Association annual sale in Carlingford recently.
Senator McGreehan congratulated the organisers for a well run event on their 12th Annual Show.
"Congratulations all the organising committee for organising such a well planned event.
"There was great stock and the fact that the auction is online opens it up to so many more bidders.
"I have been coming here for years, attending the sales since I was wee girl.
"Only downfall was the weather but that didn’t dampen the spirits”.
