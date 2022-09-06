Water disruptions in parts of Louth tomorrow

Irish Water is working in partnership with Louth County Council to carry out essential hydrant repair works, to safeguard the water supply for homes and businesses in Louth.

The works are scheduled to take place tomorrow, Wednesday, 7 September between 8am and 6pm.

To facilitate customers in Cockle Hill, Clermont Manor, Fane View, Carraig Ard, Mariners Court, St Furseys Terrace, Ard Shee, Blackrock and surrounding areas may experience temporary low pressure and/or water outages for short periods during the works.

Crews will make every effort to minimise the disruption to impacted customers and will work to complete these works as quickly and as safely as possible.

It typically takes two to three hours following restoration time for the network to refill and normal water supply to fully return.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

Speaking about the works, Michael Cunniffe, Regional Asset Operations Lead at Irish Water said: “Irish Water understands that essential repair works can be inconvenient and working in partnership with our colleagues in Louth County Council, we will make every effort to minimise the disruption that these necessary works may cause.”

Michael added: “Customers may experience some temporary discolouration of water following the works and occasionally issues such as internal airlocks may arise.

"For advice on clearing discoloration and airlocks, visit www.water.ie/water- supply/supply-issues/ following-an-outage.”



Irish Water and Louth County Council said they regret any inconvenience caused.



The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates, please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website.



Irish Water is responsible for the delivery of all public water and wastewater services in Ireland. We are committed to continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support the growth needed in housing and across our economy, while protecting the environment and safeguarding water supplies.