Naomh Mairtin vs St Pat's standout clash in Louth Championship draw

The draw for the Senior, Intermediate, and Junior Quarter finals took place tonight shortly after the conclusion of the final fixture of round 3 between Dundalk Gaels and St Josephs at Clan na Gael Park.

Held in the Clans clubhouse the Quarter final pairings saw some huge matchups, with championship contenders colliding in all three competitions.

The marquee tie of the draw has to be clash of reigning champions Naomh Mairtin and St Patricks, who earned their place in the draw and knocked out last years finalists St Mochtas courtesy of a convincing win over Newtown Blues. With Fergal Reel having worked with the Pat's before, this is sure to a mouth watering clash.

Elsewhere St Mary's will look to continue their quest for a first Joe Ward success since 1995 when they meet St Brides, the Blues square off with St Josephs, while an unbeaten Geraldines have been draw to play Intermediate Champions St Fechins.

In the Intermediate draw last year's finalists Cooley Kickhams have been drawn to face Sean O'Mahonys, while beaten semi-finalists Hunterstown Rovers take on Clan na Gael in a competition that looks very open after O'Raghallaigh's shock exit.

Their conquerors St Kevins have been paired with Dundalk Young Ireland's, while Roche Emmets will collide with Junior Champions Glen Emmets.

The junior draw also produced some intriguing pairings. Glyde Rangers are set to do battle with Lann Leire and last year's beaten finalists John Mitchels are in for a local derby as they butt heads with Stabannon Parnells. Wolfe Tones versus Westerns and Naomh Fionnbarra against Naomh Malachi round off the junior quarter finals.

A full breakdown of the draws plus the pairings from the already pre determined relegation play-offs can be found below.

Anchor Tours Senior Football Championship

Newtown blues vs St Josephs

Geraldines vs St Fechins

Naomh Mairtin vs St Patricks

Ardee St Marys vs St Brides

CTI Business Solution Intermediate Championship

St Kevins vs Young Irelands

Hunterstown vs Clan na Gael

Roche Emmets vs Glen Emmets

Cooley Kickhams vs Sean O'Mahonys

DKIT Sport Junior Football Championship

Lann Leire vs Glyde Rangers

Wolfe Tones vs Westerns

Naomh Fionnbarra vs Naomh Malachi

John Mitchels vs Stabannon Parnells

Senior Relegation Play Offs

Mattock Rangers vs Dreadnots

St Mochtas vs Dundalk Gaels

Intermediate Relegation Play Offs

Kilkerley Emmets vs O’Raghallaighs

O’Connell’s vs Oliver Plunketts

(All above ties are fixed for the weekend beginning Sept 16th)