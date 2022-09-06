Search

06 Sept 2022

Naomh Mairtin vs St Pat's standout clash in Louth Championship draw

Louth Championship Q/F Draws: Naomh Mairtin and St Pat's set to collide

The Joe Ward Cup

Reporter:

Patrick Flaherty

06 Sept 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

The draw for the Senior, Intermediate, and Junior Quarter finals took place tonight shortly after the conclusion of the final fixture of round 3 between Dundalk Gaels and St Josephs at Clan na Gael Park.

Held in the Clans clubhouse the Quarter final pairings saw some huge matchups, with championship contenders colliding in all three competitions.

The marquee tie of the draw has to be clash of reigning champions Naomh Mairtin and St Patricks, who earned their place in the draw and knocked out last years finalists St Mochtas courtesy of a convincing win over Newtown Blues. With Fergal Reel having worked with the Pat's before, this is sure to a mouth watering clash.

Elsewhere St Mary's will look to continue their quest for a first Joe Ward success since 1995 when they meet St Brides, the Blues square off with St Josephs, while an unbeaten Geraldines have been draw to play Intermediate Champions St Fechins.

In the Intermediate draw last year's finalists Cooley Kickhams have been drawn to face Sean O'Mahonys, while beaten semi-finalists Hunterstown Rovers take on Clan na Gael in a competition that looks very open after O'Raghallaigh's shock exit.

Their conquerors St Kevins have been paired with Dundalk Young Ireland's, while Roche Emmets will collide with Junior Champions Glen Emmets.

The junior draw also produced some intriguing pairings. Glyde Rangers are set to do battle with Lann Leire and last year's beaten finalists John Mitchels are in for a local derby as they butt heads with Stabannon Parnells. Wolfe Tones versus  Westerns and Naomh Fionnbarra against Naomh Malachi round off the junior quarter finals.

A full breakdown of the draws plus the pairings from the already pre determined relegation play-offs can be found below. 

Anchor Tours Senior Football Championship 

Newtown blues vs St Josephs

Geraldines vs St Fechins

Naomh Mairtin vs St Patricks

Ardee St Marys vs St Brides

CTI Business Solution Intermediate Championship

St Kevins vs Young Irelands

Hunterstown vs Clan na Gael

Roche Emmets vs Glen Emmets

Cooley Kickhams vs Sean O'Mahonys

DKIT Sport Junior Football Championship

Lann Leire vs Glyde Rangers

Wolfe Tones vs Westerns

Naomh Fionnbarra vs Naomh Malachi 

John Mitchels vs Stabannon Parnells

Senior Relegation Play Offs

Mattock Rangers vs Dreadnots

St Mochtas vs Dundalk Gaels

Intermediate Relegation Play Offs 

Kilkerley Emmets vs O’Raghallaighs

O’Connell’s vs Oliver Plunketts

(All above ties are fixed for the weekend beginning Sept 16th)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media