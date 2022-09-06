Dundalk gardai seize car with no tax or insurance

The Dundalk Roads Policing Unit were on patrol in Drogheda recently when they stopped this car.
It was found that the driver did not have insurance or tax and all 4 tyres were in poor condition.
The car was seized and proceedings are to follow.
