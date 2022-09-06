Search

07 Sept 2022

International Dundalk IT students struggling to find accommodation

DkIT Student Union President Niamh Fallon

Reporter:

Jason Newman

06 Sept 2022 9:33 PM

Full time international students at DkIT are finding it difficult to get seven day a week accommodation in the town according to Student Union President Niamh Fallon.

Speaking to the Democrat she said that while Irish students are not faring too badly when it comes to finding accommodation, international students are finding it tough.

“We have a lot of the community coming forward which is absolutely brilliant.

“But what we are seeing is that for a lot of international students who are full time there are not as many available options for them.

“A lot of our digs options are Monday to Friday and these students need the weekends as well.”

Niamh says a lot of international students have been contacting her claiming that they are finding it difficult to get week long accommodation with many saying they receive no reply when they make enquiries.

“Many of the accommodation options listed on the student union website are Monday to Friday digs and just aren’t suitable for them.

“We still have two weeks and haven't given up hope yet, we are hoping that there's maybe houses that become available in the next two weeks that they can get housed in, or that people who are offering Monday to Friday will be possibly willing to offer the seven days.”

The situation still remains uncertain with visa delays this year meaning a lot of international students will not be arriving in Dundalk until this week, it’s then Niamh says, that the amount of students this is affecting will become clearer.

Niamh says, however, that the local takeup of the rent a room relief has been fantastic, with the digs option still remaining the cheapest accommodation available to students with the cost of rented accommodation rising again this year.

The rent-a-room relief lets you earn up to €14,000 per year tax-free if you rent out a room (or rooms) in your home to private tenants.

“The attractiveness of the initiative is for people to get assistance with their bills, so those costs [digs] have probably stayed around the same in the last two years.

“The community has been really really helpful in answering us and our cry for help.” The students union are still urging landlords or those with suitable accommodation to register their property on the Student Union website: https://dkitsu.com and following the relevant links.

