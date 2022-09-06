Plans lodged for 65 new homes at Chapel Road outside Dundalk

Plans are underway for a new housing development at Chapel Road in Haggardstown on a site opposite the Fairways Hotel.

Wonderglade Unlimited Company has applied to Louth County Council for planning permission for the development at a site on the Dublin Road (R132) and Chapel Road, Haggardstown, to the west of the R132 (opposite the Fairways Hotel) and the to the east of Chapel Road (to the rear of six existing houses which front onto Chapel Road).

The planned development consists of 65 homes dwellings, 29 of which are two-bed, 25 three-bed and 11 are four-bed. Of the planned units, 38 of them are dwellings comprising two, two-bed dwellings; 25 three-bed dwellings and 11 four-bed dwellings. There are also 27 two-bed apartments in five three-storey buildings with balconies.

The proposed development includes two new vehicular accesses onto Chapel Road, and the application indicates that there will only be pedestrian/cyclist access to the R132. The application also provides for car and bicycle parking, landscaping, open space and boundary treatments including alterations to site levels (the site will be raised to accommodate the proposed development), retaining walls/structures and public lighting and all associated site development works which will include the repositioning of an existing foul sewer and associated connections to adjoining houses.

A decision is due on the application by 26 October, with submissions due by 5 October.