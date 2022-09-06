Search

07 Sept 2022

Plans lodged for 65 new homes at Chapel Road outside Dundalk

Site to west of Dublin Road opposite Fairways

Plans lodged for 65 new homes at Chapel Road outside Dundalk

Plans lodged for 65 new homes at Chapel Road outside Dundalk

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

06 Sept 2022 10:33 PM

Plans are underway for a new housing development at Chapel Road in Haggardstown on a site opposite the Fairways Hotel.

Wonderglade Unlimited Company has applied to Louth County Council for planning permission for the development at a site on the Dublin Road (R132) and Chapel Road, Haggardstown, to the west of the R132 (opposite the Fairways Hotel) and the to the east of Chapel Road (to the rear of six existing houses which front onto Chapel Road). 

The planned development consists of 65 homes dwellings, 29 of which are two-bed, 25 three-bed and 11 are four-bed. Of the planned units, 38 of them are dwellings comprising two, two-bed dwellings; 25 three-bed dwellings and 11 four-bed dwellings. There are also 27 two-bed apartments in five three-storey buildings with balconies.

The proposed development includes two new vehicular accesses onto Chapel Road, and the application indicates that there will only be pedestrian/cyclist access to the R132. The application also provides for car and bicycle parking, landscaping, open space and boundary treatments including alterations to site levels (the site will be raised to accommodate the proposed development), retaining walls/structures and public lighting and all associated site development works which will include the repositioning of an existing foul sewer and associated connections to adjoining houses.

A decision is due on the application by 26 October, with submissions due by 5 October.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media