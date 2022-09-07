Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 7 September 2022
The death has occurred of Oliver Duffy of Mount Avenue, Dundalk, Co Louth
Peacefully, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, 6th September 2022. Oliver, much loved husband of Sadie (nee Mc Geown), dear father of Eileen, John and Brian, devoted grandad of Gareth, Leigh, Stephanie, Pierce, Jamie, Dearbhla, Ava, and Alaoise, great-grandad of Anna, Conal, Cian, Ellie and Luke, and brother of Patsy, Vera, Sean, Brenda, Brendan, Francis, Aidan and the late Rita. Oliver will be sadly missed by his wife, daughter, sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law Dermot, daughters-in-law Adrienne and Clodagh, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
Reposing at his home from 2pm until 8pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday morning to St. Joseph’s Church, Castletown, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilcurry Cemetery. All enquiries to McGeoughs Funerals 042 9334283.
May he rest in peace
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.