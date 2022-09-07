Irish Cancer Society offering free health checks in Louth

The Irish Cancer Society is offering free health checks in Drogheda Town Centre shopping centre on West Street this week.

As part of the ‘Your Health Matters’ Early Detection Roadshow, nurses will administer health checks to the public from 9am to 6pm today, Wednesday 7 September, and from 9am to 7pm tomorrow, Thursday 8 September, free of charge.

The health check is a free walk-in service. It will include a blood pressure check, body mass index (BMI) and carbon monoxide (CO) reading and information on cancer prevention, screening and ways to help spot the early signs of cancer.

Each health check will take approximately 15 minutes and nurses will also be on hand to discuss any changes in health or concerns about cancer a person may have. A referral for a GP can also be arranged where further help is required.

Early detection and diagnosis of cancer is essential to improve health outcomes, a Irish Cancer Society spokesperson said.

When cancer is diagnosed early, it can improve the quality of life of those living with cancer, increase survival and reduce the severity of treatment.

Many patients find it difficult to or do not attend GP visits even when they are experiencing potential cancer symptoms. The ‘Your Health Matters’ Roadshow initiative seeks to change this by promoting positive lifestyle changes, increasing awareness of cancer symptoms, and improving medical care-seeking behaviour for the early signs of cancer.

This year the roadshow has been to 11 different shopping centres in Dublin, Cork, Waterford, Kerry and Limerick.

To date, over 13,000 people have engaged with the information and over 900 people have received health checks in 2022. The roadshow will travel across the Midlands for the remainder of the year.