WWI memorial in Dundalk to be completed next week

The World War One at The Crescent in Dundalk is finally set to be completed by next week, councillors were told at the Dundalk Municipal District September meeting that took place in the Town Hall in Dundalk on Tuesday evening.

The memorial to commemorate the 310 men from Co Louth who lost their lives in World War One, funded by Louth County Council and SEUPB EU PEACE IV funding, was due to be unveiled at the end of May, but had to have the centre image removed after an American artist threatened legal action for copyright infringement. Councillors had been informed at the Louth County Council June meeting by Chief Executive Joan Martin, that they were waiting on an updated design from the contractor, which would be on the way very shortly.

Cllr Maeve Yore sought the update on the memorial at the September meeting, with Director of Services Thomas McEvoy replying to say that they have agreed with the contractor that he will complete the project next week. Cllr Maria Doyle raised the matter again later in the meeting, welcoming the update, and asking what would be unveiled. She also asked if they would consider writing to the World War One committee, to let them know what would be happening.

Mr McEvoy told the meeting that the contractor “put his hands up” in relation to what had happened, that he was under contract to rectify the situation, and that “that is being done at no cost”. He told the members that the contractor had gone back to the Council with a number of proposals but they weren't fully satisfied with them. They eventually got a final proposal from him in recent weeks, he added, and the Council have checked it out with two historians who are experts on World War One, who have both given their endorsement.

The Director of Services said that for the new proposal they are looking at a local poet who was killed during the war, Francis Ledwidge. Francis Ledwidge was a poet from Slane in County Meath, also known as the Poet of the Blackbird. Mr McEvoy told the meeting that Ledwidge is a renowned poet and he is recognised in the Irish war memorial in Belgium.