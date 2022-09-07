Search

07 Sept 2022

Louth CE announces update on Port Access Northern Cross Route

Louth County Council give update on long awaited Port Access Northern Cross Route

Louth CE announces update on Port Access Northern Cross Route

Louth County Council Chief Executive Joan Martin

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

07 Sept 2022 9:33 PM

The Chief Executive of Louth County Council, Joan Martin, today announced the signing of a Licence for Road Works by ‘PANCR Developments Limited’, which allows for construction of Phase 1 of the long-awaited Port Access Northern Cross Route, along with other necessary infrastructure works including water services.

The Project is being delivered by the Housing Infrastructure Services Company (HISCo) on behalf of PANCR Developments Ltd. and is being funded by the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund. Clonmel Enterprises have been appointed as Main Contractor. Discussions on the project have been ongoing between the Chief Executive Joan Martin and PANCR Developments Ltd for some time.

The project, known as PANCR Phase 1, will cover a new stretch of road from the Rosehall Roundabout to the proposed Ballymakenny Road Roundabout, together with the realignment of Twenties Lane and remaining upgrades to the Ballymakenny Road. Construction is planned to commence shortly.

Chief Executive Joan Martin said, “Having dealt with this project and explored every option to progress it over the last 20 years, I am delighted to finally see such positive progress following very complex and often difficult discussions and negotiations.” 

Ms Martin added, “Our success with progressing the signing of a licence for works on this phase of the project represents an innovative mechanism for large infrastructural delivery and follows years of disappointment in not securing government funding. It is intended that once built, the success of Phase 1 will be pivotal in attracting future funding and investment in the route which will firmly strengthen Drogheda as a Regional Growth Centre as set out in the National Planning Framework.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media