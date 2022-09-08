Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday 8 September 2022

The death has occurred of Jimmy McCrory (snr) of Aisling Park, Cox's Demesne, Dundalk, Louth / Lurgan, Armagh

On Tuesday 6 September 2022, peacefully surrounded by his family at St. James Hospital Dublin. Beloved husband of Marian (née Nelson) and dear dad of Jimmy and Martin. Predeceased by his parents Daniel and Annie (late of Lurgan), sister Elizabeth, brother Willie. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, sister Mary, brothers John, Danny and Joey, daughter in-law Eryn, his adored granddaughter Leila, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence from Thursday 12 noon to 8pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.40am proceeding on foot to the entrance of Aisling Park then driving to The Church of the Holy Redeemer arriving for funeral mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk. House Private for Family Only on Friday Morning. No flowers by family request.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Very Rev. Fr. Sean Quinn late of Parochial House Tallanstown and Louth Village Parish



On September 7 2022, peacefully at Moorehall Lodge, Ardee. Predeceased by his brothers Eamon and Kieran he will be sadly missed by his much loved sister Tess, sisters-in-law Nancy and Bernadette, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, Archbishop Eamon Martin, Cardinal Seán Brady, Bishop Michael Router, fellow priests of the Archdioceses of Armagh, his parishioners of Tallanstown and Louth Village.

Fr. Quinn will be received into the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Louth Village on Thursday 8 September at 3:30pm. He will rest in the Church until 7:30pm Mass and after Mass until 10pm. Funeral mass on Friday 9 at 12 noon in the Church of the Immaculate Conception Louth Village. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

