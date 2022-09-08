Plans lodged for new music venue in Dundalk
Plans are underway for a new music venue at Park Street in Dundalk, with a planning application lodged with the local authority.
Park Street Taverns Ltd have applied to Louth County Council for planning permission for the change of use from an existing storage building to a music/events venue with public bar at 40 Park Street in Dundalk. The planning application also provides for alterations to the existing elevations, signage and all associated site development works.
40 Park Street opened in recent times as the bar, Forty. It was previously Callan's Off-Licence, a family run business for over 40 years.
A decision is due on the application by 1 November with submissions due by 11 October 2022.
