Deaths in Dundalk - Friday 9 September 2022

The death has occurred of Michael Treanor of Edentubber, Dundalk, Louth

On 8 September 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved husband of Rosaleen, loving father of Ita, Marian and Brian, grandfather of Caoimhe, Conor, Callum and Colleen, great-grandfather of Ellie-Marie and father-in-law of Maria. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, son, daughters, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, daughter-in-law and the extended family circle.

Michael's remains are reposing at his son Brian's home, Upper Faughart, Dundalk until removal on Saturday morning 10 September at 11.30am, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12.00 noon in St. Michael's church, Killean. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Frances Loughran of Tottenham, England & formerly of Blackgate, Ravensdale, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully in Tottenham, England. Loving mum to James. Pre-deceased by her parents Mary (Molly) & James, brothers Brendan and Colm. Frances will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her son, daughter-in-law Vanessa, brother Michael, sister-in-law Mary, nieces Fiona, Caroline, Deborah & Helen, nephews Michael & Cyril, their husbands, wives and children, extended family, neighbours and friends Tottenham and native home of Blackgate, Ravensdale.

A Funeral Service to celebrate Frances’ life will be live streamed on Monday, the 12th of September, at 12.30pm in Enfeild, Chapel (London), followed by burial in Tottenham Cemetery (N17 London) at 2pm. Mass Cards can be posted to Dixon’s Funeral Directors, Maxwell Row, Bridge Street, Dundalk. Co. Louth.

May she rest in peace



