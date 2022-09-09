Search

09 Sept 2022

Dundalk cllrs informed about buildings being investigated under Derelict Sites Act

Dundalk Municipal District September meeting

Dundalk cllrs informed about buildings being investigated under Derelict Sites Act

The Dundalk Municipal District September meeting took place in the Town Hall in Dundalk

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

09 Sept 2022 9:33 PM

Louth County Council is investigating the prefabricated buildings at Knockshee, Old Golf Links Road in Blackrock under two separate acts, including the Derelict Sites Act, 1990, Dundalk councillors have been informed.

Cllr Maeve Yore had tabled a question to the local authority, asking it "What's the timeframe for LCC to get removal of dangerous prefabs/structures at entrance to Knockshee Old Golf Links Rd Blackrock?"

Replying to Cllr Yore, Thomas McEvoy, Director of Services, Planning Infrastructure and Economic Development, said that: "the prefabricated buildings at Knockshee, Old Golf Links Road, Blackrock are being investigated by Louth County Council under:

  • a) the Derelict Sites Act, 1990 as a Derelict Site; and
  • b) the Local Government (Sanitary Services) Act, 1964 as Dangerous Structures"

In his response, Mr McEvoy added that, "In terms of the Derelict Sites Act, the property was placed on the Derelict Sites Register in October 2021.

"Due to a lack of meaningful engagement by the owners, a Section 11 Notice was issued on 18th August 2022. This requires the demolition of the two prefabricated structures and their removal from the site within 32 days from the date of the service of the Notice."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media